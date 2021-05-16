Bicyclists planning ‘Ride of Silence’ honoring people killed on the roads

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Prairie Cycle Club is announcing a ‘Ride of Silence’ is planned for Wednesday, May 19th.

A press release says bicyclists from Champaign-Urbana will go for an 8-mile trek starting at 7 p.m. that evening in the east parking lot of the iHotel.

Organizers say the Ride of Silence is a slow-paced ride that honors people who have been hurt or killed on a public road.

“Locally, riders will honor and remember those cyclists and pedestrians that have been killed or injured while biking and walking in Champaign County,” a says PCC organizer.

Prairie Cycle Club will be joined by members of C-U Safe Routes to School and Champaign County Bikes. The club adds that all are invited to the Ride of Silence.

“Remembering events that are still painful, close to home, and filled with emotion and loss is a difficult undertaking for local riders,” says Sue Jones, President of the Prairie Cycle Club. “It is also a powerful group experience that can bring healing, appreciation, and resolve.

“It causes onlookers to pause and consider a world where bikes, pedestrians, cars and buses and can share our streets and roads together.”

A route for the ride can be found at this link.