SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a car versus bicycle crash.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Madison and Rutledge. Firefighters had to rescue the 26-year-old bicyclist after she was pinned under the car.

Police said the woman was originally in serious condition, but when she arrived at the hospital she was determined to be in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.