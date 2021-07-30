Bicyclist seriously hurt after hit by car

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a bicyclist was seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Friday.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Monroe and Olive streets. When police arrived on-scene, they found out the 68-year-old man had been traveling east on W. Olive and crossing Monroe Street. The vehicle was traveling south on Monroe and hit the man after trying to move around him.

Officers stated the maneuver caused the driver to go into the north bound lanes of Monroe and then hit a pick-up truck. There were three adults and a baby inside the truck.

The bicyclist is being treated at the hospital. Everyone else involved in the crash was taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.