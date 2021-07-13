Bicyclist seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Danville are on the lookout for a car that hit a bicyclist and left the scene.

Danville Police Commander Josh Webb said in a press release that officers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. Monday to Williams and Fairweight streets.

Officers say they got to the scene and found a 29-year-old Danville man. The release says he was lying in the street and had head injuries.

Witnesses told police the man was riding a motorized bicycle east on Williams Street when a car hit him from behind.

Police say the car was described as a dark-colored Hyundai that has front-end damage on the driver’s side.

The release says the man was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available Tuesday.

Anyone who has information regarding this crash is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.