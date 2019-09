URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a bicyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Race and Elm. Officers say a bicycle and SUV collided. Police do not have an update on the bicyclists’s condition, but say he was conscious at the scene of the accident.

Traffic was blocked for a short time but is now cleared.