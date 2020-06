SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A federal grand jury indicted a Centralia woman of defrauding the Illinois Secretary of State's Office and the Illinois Department of Revenue of nearly $350,000.

Officials said Candace Faye Wanzo was employed at the Secretary of State's Office as an administrator and supervisor of Vehicle Services. She was employed in this position from March 2015 to April 2017. In this role, Wanzo was responsible for the Public Service Center in the Howlett Building in Springfield. In this facility, drivers could pay their title and registration fees, apply/pay for license plates among other services.