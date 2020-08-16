Bi-county health department reports two new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DEWITT/PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials for Piatt and DeWitt counties announced Sunday they have a total of eight active cases of coronavirus.

A press release from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department said they have two new COVID-19 cases to report. In DeWitt County, a 45-year-old Clinton woman tested positive, and in Piatt County an 18-year-old Bement woman did as well.

Piatt County has a total of five active cases, as well as three in DeWitt.

Officials also said there were no hospitalizations for either county.

“DeWitt has had one hospitalization and Piatt has had one hospitalization related to COVID-19,” the release said.

“There have been ZERO COVID-19 related deaths for either county.”