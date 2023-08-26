URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini football season is just one week away and one organization in Champaign-Urbana is helping fans get ready with some new gear.

Salt and Light Ministry opened its biannual Illini pop-up shops this week. For the last four years, the organization has collected Illini-branded products throughout the year and put them out for sale when students move in for the fall and spring semesters.

While Salt and Light had to shut down its Champaign store this week due to the extreme heat, Mike Jenkins, Director of Retail, said the money made in Urbana has helped the organization significantly.

“The income that came in made up for losses that we had in Champaign for shutting it down,” Jenkins said. “I believe the total was around $3,000.”

The pop-up shop runs through next week, but Jenkins said most of the best gear is picked up after the first weekend.