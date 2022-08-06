CENTRAL Ill. (WCIA)– Beyond the Call of Duty visited central Illinois today to honor three fallen officers.

Today they honored fallen Illinois State Trooper Senior Master Todd Anthony Hanneken, Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, and Bradley Police Department Sergent Marlene Roberta Rittmanic.

On their website video, the organizer, Jagrut Shah, said, “A peaceful community is a prosperous community, and we owe a debt of gratitude to those officers who make it possible for us to live in a peaceful and free society.”

This year Shah said they honored 339 officers across the United States. They leave every June in their honor and meet with the departments and grieving families of fallen officers.

The bus they drive has a photo of each fallen officer. Shah said with taps in the background, “God provided one color, the color of red and that is what they bled.”

Slideshow below provided by Beyond Call of Duty.

Provided by Beyond Call of Duty

Provided by Beyond Call of Duty

Provided by Beyond Call of Duty

Provided by Beyond Call of Duty

Provided by Beyond Call of Duty

Provided by Beyond Call of Duty

Provided by Beyond Call of Duty

Provided by Beyond Call of Duty

In 2022, Beyond call of duty, is going to 268 departments across the United States. 680 officers died in the line of duty said Shah last year.

With each visit today they honored the grieving families of the fallen officers. Photos provided by Beyond Call of Duty. Shah said, “A lot of beautiful men and women on our Memorial, and they had amazing lives.”