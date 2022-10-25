ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State says consumers should beware of flood-damaged vehicles in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and other natural disasters.

“We are taking steps to ensure that flood-damaged vehicles from hurricanes do not receive clean titles in Illinois,” said Jesse White, the Illinois Secretary of State. “While my office will do everything it can to protect Illinoisians, it is always important that consumers also take active steps to protect themselves from purchasing damaged vehicles.”

White’s office is closely monitoring title applications so they can correctly identify and label vehicles as flood vehicles when appropriate, paying extra attention to applications from counties where flooding has occurred.

White’s office also recommends consumers get as much information as possible about the vehicle before making a purchase, including getting a National Motor Vehicle Title Information System history report of the vehicle before purchasing. You can do so by visiting the website. White added that CARFAX provides a link to check if the vehicle is flood-damaged.