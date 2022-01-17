Betty White Challenge brings donations to local animal shelters

FILE – Betty White accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theatre April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The late Betty White was a tireless advocate for animals for her entire life, from caring for homeless animals as a child to launching her own weekly TV show “The Pet Set” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets. Her biggest contribution, though, may be yet to come, as fans get set to donate to animal welfare charities and local shelters on Jan. 17, 2022, as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On what would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the Champaign County Humane Society received several donations in the late, legendary actress’s name.

The donations were part of a viral social media challenge called the Betty White Challenge. After White died on Dec. 31, fans created the challenge to honor White’s love and philanthropy for animals and animal shelters. People were encouraged to make a small donation of $5 to their local shelter.

“To know that, not only a person who entertained us for so many years, her own personal cause to champion animals and be an advocate for animal rights is something that she instilled in her fans and that they want to give back to her in this way, it just feels really good that people have picked us to make their donations to,” said Sarah Sheppard, Humane Society Developmental Director.

The CCHS will accept donations online, by phone (217-344-7297), by mail and at their shelter in Urbana, located at 1911 East Main Street. Credit cards, checks and cash can all be used to make a donation

Donations will help take care of, clean and feed the animals as well as keep the shelter running.