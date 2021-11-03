Better shop early if you want a Christmas tree this year

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The holidays are just around the corner and while you may think you have time to decorate for Christmas. You may want to start looking for some big items for your home.

Shane Cultra at Country Arbor Nursery says there is a Christmas tree shortage this year. Christmas trees are a staple for any household during the holidays and he says if you want a real one you may want to order early.

He says the shortage actually stems from about 10 years ago. He says not enough trees were planted back then. Since the trees take at least seven years to grow it’s causing problems for some.

“The first day, the order just coming in one after another after another and people are just clambering to get their trees,” Cultra said. “They can still come pick it out because there’s still something about coming with your kids and picking out the tree.”

He also said with covid, more people have been wanting to get real trees instead of artificial so there’s been also an increase in demand.

He said he had around one hundred people ordering trees online the first day they were available. He says that’s the best way you can be guaranteed a tree from them. Lastly, he said the shortage may last the next couple years.