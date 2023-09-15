BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — Okaw Valley schools in Bethany were placed on lockdown Friday morning after the discovery of a potential threat toward the school district.

The Bethany Police Department said on social media that the district reached out to them around 9 a.m. in reference to the threat. It specifically mentioned #OVHS and “Homecoming,” along with the date. The threat was first reported by a student in Pennsylvania to their local police department, which then contacted Okaw Valley.

As the school district is having its Homecoming during the same dates and times mentioned in the threat, Bethany Police said the decision was made to place all Okaw Valley schools on lockdown until the threat could be investigated.

Bethany Police contacted the Illinois State Police for assistance in tracking down the threat, as it involved multiple states. As Bethany Police secured the schools, State Police worked on the digital side to investigate the threat. They later came to believe the threat was older, possibly concerning another school in the country that coincidentally had the same Homecoming date and school letters.

Law enforcement determined the threat was not credible and lifted the lockdown at Okaw Valley at 10:15 a.m. Officers will remain at all buildings through the remainder of the day.