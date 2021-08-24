Bethany Police: Man arrested after pulling gun on gas station cashier

BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — Bethany Police officers said a man was arrested after he pulled out a gun when he got upset with a gas station cashier.

In a Facebook post, police said they responded to Casey’s General Store on August 21. The man sped away from the gas station. However, officers found his vehicle at another Casey’s in Mt. Zion.

At that Casey’s, Mt. Zion Police arrested two people in the vehicle. However, the suspect from Bethany got away. Bethany Police were able to find the 34-year-old man. He was taken to the Moultrie County Jail and is charged with attempted aggravated robbery.