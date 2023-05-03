BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA) — Paige Robinson was selected 31st by the Dallas Wings in the 2023 WNBA draft, making her the first woman basketball player from Illinois State University to make it to the league.

Robinson celebrated with friends, family, and former teachers in her hometown of Bethany.

The reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3 assists in her only season with the Redbirds.

Robinson said she couldn’t imagine being in the WNBA, even in her wildest dreams. She said being able to enjoy her accomplishment with her community means everything.

“In the last year or so, it kind of became like a reality for me,” Robinson said. “I couldn’t have happened anywhere else other than Illinois State University in my last year. So, I’m just so thankful to hear my name called and I just never would’ve imagined that. So, I’m just so thankful that Okaw Valley, Drury, and Illinois State brought me to where I am today.”

High school athletic director Brooks Inman said Robinson’s historic feat proves you don’t need to go to a high-profile school to make it big.

“I can’t tell you how many times late at night Paige was in here working out, getting shots up,” Inman said. “It really paid dividends. She never gave up her dream and now she’s going to live it.”

Robinson said she knows opportunities like this don’t come very often. She wants to set an example for people here and others who grow up in a small town.

“For me to come from a town of 1,200 people, to go to Division II school, and now to a mid-major at Illinois State University, you just stick with it and put all of the work that you can, if that’s truly what you want, then big things will happen for you,” Robinson said.