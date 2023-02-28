URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today is the last day of Black History Month and the U of I is recognizing graduates who’ve made a difference. One of them went on to co-find a groundbreaking TV network.

When she was in high school, Sheila Crump Johnson was the first black person to win a statewide violin competition in Illinois. Then she became the U of I’s first black cheerleader, and she kept breaking down barriers after graduation.

Johnson is probably most well-known for co-founding the Black Entertainment Television network (BET). Then she became the first black woman billionaire.

Johnson has said she doesn’t like that title because it’s not about the money. It’s about how you use what you have, and she’s been putting what she has to use for most of her life.

The U of I’s cheerleading coach says Johnson’s start and continued support for the squad has been an inspiration for the students.

“I think even over the years our team has become more diverse and it’s more diverse than it’s been in a long time. But it has not always had a lot of diversity just the sport of cheerleading in general. So, I think that’s a huge impact that she made,” said Stephanie Record, Head U of I cheerleading coach.

She says Johnson always questions the cheerleaders about their experiences and their goals, and those questions make a huge difference when they’re coming from someone as successful as Johnson.