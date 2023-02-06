URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Best in Show Photographic Print Competition is now on display at Lincoln Square in Urbana.

The Urbana Park District runs the contest in partnership with the Champaign County Camera Club. There were over 300 photos submitted by local amateur photographers of all ages.

Community Program Manager Janet Soesbe commented, “It’s so exciting to see the photos people have taken in the past year. We have entries from Philo, at Allerton, Homer Lake and even Africa and Italy. We have so many creative people enjoying photography and I’m glad we have this opportunity for them to get their work recognized.”

This year’s competition has winners in 10 categories including a special commemorative category to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Wandell Sculpture Garden. These winners receive ribbons as well as cash prizes.

The photos will be on display through noon on Sunday, Feb. 12.