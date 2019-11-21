Best city for sleep

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — DME Supply USA officials say the city has been named the number one place to sleep.

The study was calculated using data based around sleep deprivation, depression rate, hours worked, and commute time. Champaign came in at 30.6% for sleep deprivation, 3.31% for depression, 33.7 hours worked, and 18.5 for commute time. Bloomington came in at number two with 33.1% for sleep deprivation, 3.8% depression rate, 32.8 hours worked, and 18.3 for commute time.

Dr. Danish Thameem, Pulmonologist, Christie Clinic says having proper sleep adequacy and quality are important.

The reason is, having good sleep adequacy and sleep quality is very important for multiple things. The number one is having good overall health: Immune health, cognitive health, and physical and emotional health. It has a baring on all of these factors, and if someone is sleep deprived or not getting good quality sleep, they are going to end up having daytime sleepiness, irritability, lack of concentration, mood changes. You can develop depression from not having good quality sleep. And accidents, whether it’s traffic accidents or accidents at work. So it kind of effects every facet of our daily lives.

