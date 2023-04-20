CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The national Best Buddies organization is known for connecting students with disabilities with those without. They hosted their Friendship Walk event in Champaign for the first time at Edison Middle School.

The Illinois Friendship Walks are usually held in Chicago and Normal, but the Functional Life Skills teacher, Mary Nada, wanted to see it happen at her school.

“I advocate for my kids to have the same rights as any other kid,” said Nada. ” My students have the right to have students to talk with them, play with them, and cook with them.”

Those are the activities that students do together in and out of Nada’s class with the help of Best Buddies.

“It’s so awesome to be able to go into the lunchroom or go out to recess and see kids interacting with one another that might not have been able to be together in the same class,” said Mindy Borden, District Occupational Therapist, “It’s pretty cool.”

Borden passed her passion for inclusion down to her daughter Mallory. Mallory was paired with a buddy through the program. Today, she gave a speech about how the program has helped her make new friends.

“I feel like everyone should have a part in this world and I feel like everyone should share what it’s like to be together,” said Mallory Borden.

Organization leaders hope to get more people involved because they believe the work they’re doing has lasting impacts.

“I just think that once school ends for some many of our students having those opportunities for recreation and meaningful friendships become even more important,” said Mindy Borden.