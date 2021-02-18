Bergie’s Place to close their doors

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — After five years in business, Bergie’s Place will close.

This comes after the unexpected death of owner Pete Bergstrom in January. “The outpour of support and the stories you’ve shared have been touching,” said restaurant officials in a Facebook post. “Pete was loved by many, and we’ve continued to feel that love over the last month.”

“The past five years that Bergie’s has existed on the Square in Monticello have been some of the most fun (and delicious) years we’ve known,” they said. They continued to say they enjoying serving customers over the years and thanked them for their continued support.

