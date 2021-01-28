Bergie’s Place owner unexpectedly passes away

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello Chamber members said a local business owner died unexpectedly.

Pete Bergstrom was the owner of Bergie’s Place in Monticello. The chamber said Bergie’s started as a pop-up inside the Steeple Gallery. Then in 2016, they opened in the current location as “The Occasional Place” doing the same, as well as offering event space. Heading into 2020, he was the successful leader and operator at Monarch Restaurant, which closed in mid-2020 because of mitigations.

“Pete was endlessly curious in terms of finding the best way to serve our community,” said Monticello Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelly Crawford-Stock. “Pete helped his fellow business owners through his thoughtful service on local boards, but more importantly he was a sounding board for many newer business owner. His entrepreneurial spirit and constant desire to improve will be missed in our community.”