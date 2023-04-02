SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) is sponsoring legislation that would help families of veterans saves money on their property taxes.

The bill changes homestead exemptions. Currently, homestead exemptions under review for veterans and their families would end if the veteran dies. Under Bennett’s legislation, the review would continue and if it would have been granted to the veteran, it would be granted to the surviving spouse.

“This is about supporting our veterans who keep us safe through their service, as well as recognizing the sacrifices their families have made to support them,” Bennett said. “We want to make sure that the families of veterans receive the benefits that are rightfully owed to them.”

The bill passed the Senate unanimously, and heads to House where it is sponsored by Rep. Bob Rita (D-Blue Island).