Bennett encourages people to write letters to heroic residents in veterans’ homes

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: An American flag hangs on facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for Veterans Day, November 10, 2017 in New York City. The United States will mark Veterans Day on November 11. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) encourages people to help lift up veterans across the state by asking service organizations, volunteers and others to write friendly letters to residents in veterans’ homes ahead of Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity for us all to say thank you to our veterans that honorably served our country,” Bennett said. “Sending a letter is a wonderful gesture that can help make a veteran feel special and connected. Let’s show our appreciation to these heroes by writing letters.”

According to officials, Operation Rising Spirit is an initiative of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs that encourages communities to write letters to residents in the care of veterans’ homes in Illinois. At a time when isolation is at a record high, the letters are meant to extend friendly affirmation for the bravery and courage of veterans both throughout their service and the pandemic.

The campaign will focus on the veterans’ homes in Illinois, located in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy. To send a message to a veteran or a veterans’ home, visit Send-a-note. Locations for each of the veterans’ homes in Illinois can be found here if anyone wants to send a physical letter.