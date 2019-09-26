LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — A benefit and motorcycle ride is scheduled for this weekend in honor and memory of a woman who died after attending a baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri, with her husband of two weeks.

27-year old Allissa Lee Martin fell to her death in the early morning hours of June 2, 2019, from the seventh floor of a parking garage after an argument recorded on her cellphone.

The benefit ride is to help her family cover costs associated with her death including legal fees as the family continues to seek justice against Martin’s husband, Bradley Jenkins. Authorities say Martin was heard on the recording yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her in the face before she fell.

The benefit ride takes place all day Saturday and includes a silent auction, bags tournament, dunk tank and more. The price of the ride includes a pulled pork dinner. T-shirts are also available. The Tri-County Tailgaters will perform later in the evening.

Benefit Ride for Allissa Lee Martin

Lincoln Banquet Center

201 Madigan Drive, Lincoln