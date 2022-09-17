ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday evening, community members are hosting a benefit for four families affected by a deadly accident in July.

The benefit occurs in Tower Hill at the Jimmy D’s, formerly known as the “Eye of the Tiger” building, starting at 4 p.m.

Organizers said there would be a silent auction from 4-6 p.m. and a live auction at 6 p.m. Following the auctions, there will be a meal of pulled pork, green beans, and hash brown casserole, and a dinner of hotdogs and chips for children.

“We know the families involved; a few were close friends and are like family. We wanted to raise money to help out with any expenses such as the funerals, hospital bills, and any other expenses the families acquire.” said one of the four organizers, Lisa Graham.

There is also an open bar before the benefit at the old school. Then, the band Silverlake will take the stage at 9 p.m.