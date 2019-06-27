Benefit for fallen first responders doubles

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Death benefits for families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters has just been doubled.

Wednesday, Governor Pritzker signed House Bill 2028, on the heels of the fatal shooting of Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum, 39.

The previous law capped state reimbursements for burial costs at $10,000. The new law raises the cap to $20,000, retroactive to June 30, 2018.