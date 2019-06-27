Benefit for fallen first responders doubles

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Death benefits for families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters has just been doubled.
Wednesday, Governor Pritzker signed House Bill 2028, on the heels of the fatal shooting of Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum, 39.
The previous law capped state reimbursements for burial costs at $10,000. The new law raises the cap to $20,000, retroactive to June 30, 2018.
While no amount of money can ease the terrible grief of families who have lost their loved ones because they were killed in the line of duty, I hope we can at least lessen the financial burden of an immeasurable loss of our state’s finest.
My heart breaks for the families, friends and fellow first responders every time a brave soul leaves us in the noblest of ways. A grateful state will always honor your legacies.”
— Governor J.B. Pritzker