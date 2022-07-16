GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The American Legion in Gibson City and the city are putting on an event today to support any first responders.

One block will be closed off for the event. The event is to help aid Ford County Helping Heroes–an organization that helps any first responder.

A motorcycle ride will bein at 11am and go through cities of Clinton through Mansfield. They will arrive back in Gibson City around 4:30-5pm.

Jay Kristensen with the American Legion in Gibson City said, “Should be a good turnout!”

All proceeds from the event go to the Ford County Helping Heroes.