Benches made from infested trees

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois village is putting infested trees to good use.

You may have noticed some unique benches along the walking path at Dana Colbert Community Park. They were made by Savoy’s arborist, Phil Lake, out of trees infested by emerald ash borers. Lake says he got the idea from an urban forest sustainability conference, and decided to put it to use.

“When we began to realize we were gonna have to cut down our ash trees, it just seemed like such a shame for them to go to the landfill or be burned as firewood when the wood is still good wood and can serve a purpose,” said Savoy Arborist Phil Lake.

Lake also makes benches and free libraries out of the chopped-down trees. You can also find his work at the Savoy fire station. He welcomes any new ideas on what to do with trees they have to be cut down.