DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Illinois Police sergeant is expected to have a bench trial in January.

Jeffrey Denning was charged with reckless homicide in connection to the May 2016 death of a Decatur woman. Records show Denning was driving 108 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone when he hit 26-year-old Kelly Wilson. She was killed in the crash.

Court records state the bench trial is scheduled for January 6, 2021.