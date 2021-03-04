Bench honoring Walter ‘Gomer’ Plowman installed in Potomac

POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA) — A beloved Potomac man who passed away over 20 years ago is being memorialized.

A bench has been installed in front of The Gifford State Bank in Potomac in honor of Walter ‘Gomer’ Plowman.

Mayor Roger Porter tells WCIA the bench was installed over the winter, with help from Matt Owens.

Matt Owens (left) and Carol Esteppe (right).

He says ‘Gomer’ — nicknamed after the Andy Griffith Show character — had a child’s heart and was known for his small acts of generosity. Porter says Plowman will give money for kids to buy candy or help fix up their bikes.

The late Potomac man also would mow people’s yards for free, or a small amount of money, Porter says.

“He was just the guy everybody in town loved,” the mayor says. “He was not wealthy but would spread his wealth.”

Walter Plowman. Provided by Mayor Porter.

Porter says Walter Plowman died in 1997.