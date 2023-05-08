BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A new report from the Chicago Tribune takes a deep dive into lead contamination in schools across the state of Illinois.

Lead was found in more than 1,000 buildings, including some in Central Illinois. Districts were notified and had to find a solution.

Parents must be notified if water levels are over five parts per billion. The Chicago Tribune investigation shows some districts with results over 100 parts per billion.

Bement community schools had their water tested in 2017 and they failed. The water was tested again shortly after, and the results were the same.

The highest levels of contamination were at the high school, the water had 32.2 parts per billion, and the elementary school was slightly over the threshold with a nearly seven-part reading.

“Being a small rural community, we don’t have the same access to state funds as some of the larger schools in the area,” said Mary Vogt, the Bement school district’s superintendent.

The school managed to replace the faulty fountains, but some of them got additional upgrades thanks to unexpected help.

“It solved both problems, providing that good clean drinking water and we were able to provide the solution through working with our community,” said Vogt.

The PTO approached the school once they heard of the water concerns to be a part of the solution. They replaced two water fountains with filtered bottle-filling ones, then a local company matched their efforts.

“Those initial ones were installed in our cafeteria and elementary hallway and one of our local businesses Cim-Tec. They donated two more,” said Vogt.

The superintendent said the new fixtures answered two problems. One being the tainted water and the other addressing the then-Covid germ concerns.

“Now we just continue to add to make sure we’re providing the best possible drinking water we can for our students,” said Vogt.

The older fountains that were not an issue are still in use, but eventually, the superintendent hopes to have all the fountains in the schools replaced.