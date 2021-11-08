Bement Fire Department has a plan if a train cuts through the town

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s an issue the village of Bement has been dealing with for decades, but leaders want people to know, there’s nothing to worry about.

Trains often block the main roads into and out of town, and it happened again over the weekend.

People said they’re concerned about blocked traffic during emergencies, but the fire chief said they addressed the problem years ago.

“They’re covered. We have people in the north end of town firefighters and paramedics. So, we should be covered. We fought with the railroad for a long time and they weren’t proposing any solutions. So, we built another fire station,” Tony Price, the chief, said.

Bement has a fire station on the north and south ends of town. Both are fully prepared to handle any fire or medical emergency in town. No matter where the train is.