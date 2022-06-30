BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bement Community Council is hosting their first ever Fourth of July event.

Their event is listed on Facebook with a statement, “As a council, we are striving to bring back and facilitate a wide range of activities that better our community. It is our goal to advocate for the people and to bring those people together while protecting the standards of our town, Bement.”

The Fourth of July event begins with a parade begins at 2pm by South Piatt and Bodman Street with the line up at 1:30pm. Following the parade are a slew of activities, many free or low cost.

Pictured is a jar to be used in the firefly catching contest. (Photo Courtesy: Bement Community Council)

There will be free activities for kids–face painting, lots of Inflatables, and a firefly catching contest at the end of the evening with the top three receiving prize money. The council hopes in doing so it can be a relief for families, “We wanted something that we wanted to bring that the kids can do, and not spend money and money. A lot of families can’t afford that this day and age.” said Jodi Shonkwiler of the Bement Community Council.

Other activities include: a cake walk, multiple food trucks and vendors, a dunk tank, BINGO, Pick-A-Duck, donkeys from Hope Lives Ranch from 5-7pm, and DJ Krazy throughout the day.

Community Council Member Jodi Shonkwiler said, “We are trying to bring more things from the parade to the fireworks, trying to get more people to stay out at the park from the time the parade ends.”

All money raised go towards future Fourth of July event, and the Christmas in Bement which takes place in December. The Bement Village Board donates with other businesses in Bement to the firework display annually. Fireworks will be at dusk to end the evening.