BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but the amount of money has not yet been specified.

Andy Patel and his family have owned the gaming facility for over 10 months. They were unable to be reached for comment at this time.

Deborah Knapp, a friend of the Patels and a patron of the Bement Café, said there hasn’t been any recent suspicious activity.

“It could’ve been anyone,” said Knapp. “You just don’t know in these times anymore. Whoever it was, they targeted specific machines. Why else would some be robbed and others not?”

Knapp said she visits the Café almost every day.

“It’s not fair that people pick on these small town places,” said Knapp. “These are the places that keep small towns like Bement going.”

Vogelzang said his office is seeking any potential video that might have captured the incident and any suspects involved in the situation. They ask anyone with information on the burglary to contact the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-762-7822.