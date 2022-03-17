CLEVELAND (WJW) – Days after Dolly Parton asked to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Rock Hall Foundation released a statement on why she was chosen and revealed that she wasn’t removed from the ballot.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world,” the Foundation said in part.

Dolly tweeted Monday, “I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I’ve earned that right. I really don’t want votes to be split because of me so I must respectfully bow out.”

Dolly said she hadn’t made a rock album and she didn’t feel worthy of the nomination.

The Foundation says Rock and Roll is not defined by one genre.

“From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music… Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

The Foundation noted that Dolly and the other 16 artists who were selected for the class of 2022 followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.

They went on to say the nomination also went out earlier in March to 1,200 ballot voters.

The statement closes, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”