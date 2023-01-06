BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) – A McLean County farm was hit by a tornado Tuesday Evening.

The National Weather Service spent Friday morning surveying damage at a farm between Bellflower and Lotus.

They confirmed with WCIA that a tornado struck and caused the damage.

This makes the eighth tornado confirmed from the tornado outbreak in Central Illinois on Tuesday, January 3rd.

That makes it tied for the most tornadoes in a January event in the State of Illinois since January 7th, 1989.

Rebecca Albin and her husband were home at the time the tornado passed by.

“We were watching WCIA and also our phones went off and it showed the red area was right between both Bellflower and Lotus. And about that time, I went back and I looked out the South Windows and I, I ran and told Bob. I said, it’s coming. It looked like a wall cloud and it was picking up dirt,” said Rebecca Albin, homeowner.

She said she saw the tornado approach as dirt was swirling and fit between two powerlines.

That narrowly missed the house by 30 feet, but took aim to a machine shed on the property

The damage was confined primarily to that machine shed behind the home, but debris was scattered into a nearby farm field.

Mud was splattered across the house as the tornado passed by, but no structural damage occurred.

Rebecca says she and her husband are blessed there was no damage to the home and they were uninjured.

The Albins are the parents of Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin who was killed in an on-duty crash back in 2017 near Farmer City.

Some of Trooper Albin’s belongings were stored in that shed.