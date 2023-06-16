SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The seat of government in Illinois is getting a makeover.

Crews have been working on renovating the North wing of the Capitol for the past year. All seven floors are under construction.

Despite some delays, the Capitol architect says everything is on schedule and within budget.

Some of the goals for construction include a new underground parking garage, a new visitors’ entrance and meeting space, and a complete restoration of the North wing of the capitol to what it looked like in the late 19th century.

“We are exposing the bones right now,” Andrea Aggertt, the capitol architect, said. “And those bones primarily are stone and masonry.

The 300-million-dollar project is funded by auxiliary taxes from Rebuild Illinois Plan, like taxes on cigarettes and gaming revenue.

Construction on the building has run into minor delays, but the project is still expected to finish in the next several years.

“Not everybody kept good records,” the architect said. “And so unless we went and did destructive demo, while people were actually working in the space, there are things we have to account for that we may find during construction instead of planning for in advance.”

A lot of the interior work being done will reverse changes made during a 1970s reservation, when mezzanine floors were added to make extra office space.

“We utilize mezzanines previously to double the square footage on some of these floors, since they will be removed,” Aggertt said. “And that means there will be less offices.”



All seven floors of the North wing have been stripped down to their proverbial studs. The mezzanine floors, elevators, and plaster are gone, so the original brick and stone from 1955 is showing through. When it is built back, the Capitol architect has one goal in mind.

“It’s our goal to return it back to that original designer and original architect that original craftsmanship that we saw,” she said.