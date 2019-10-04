Beckman Institute shares research with escape room

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Beckman Institute at the U of I is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary, and they’re getting everyone involved. Besides sharing stories about research and dressing up the Alma Mater, they’re also hosting a pop-up escape room.

The director said they thought it would be an interesting way to engage the community, and show them what the Beckman Institute does and works on.

“The Beckman Institute research is really divided into themes that relate to things like brain science, neuroscience,” said Jeff Moore, Beckman Institute Director. “We also have a group that’s working on imaging, how to better diagnose things like epilepsy, for example. And then we have a group that’s working on materials. For example, we’ve developed self-healing polymers.”

And that research is imporant to the escape room’s puzzles.

“The kinds of questions that will help you escape from the escape room are related to things that go on here at Beckman, some of the research,” said Moore. “But you don’t really, I think, don’t have to know or be an expert in order to achieve this. To escape from the escape room.”

The Institute partnered with CU Adventures out of Urbana to make the puzzzle, and people 8 and up can enjoy it. It runs again on Friday, October 4th, but all of the time slots have already been filled.

But don’t worry. The director said they plan to hold another one in the future.