Beauty shop re-opens in new location

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The purpose of Dis -n- Dat in Danville is to make people feel better.

“My goal is to keep every bodies image up and everyone feeling good about where they are and what they’re doing,” says Gesiele Mockbee, who is the owner.

She suffers from alopecia or hair loss. Her mother was a beautician and Mockabee has always known, this is what she was meant to do.

“My goal as a business is to help people with hair loss. To be able to understand their hair loss and do something with it. Not accept it, but go around it,” shares Mockabee.

But Mockabee had to make a big move to be able to keep helping her customers.

“It’s been a struggle but I am here. I thank God that I’m here.”

Her store used to be open down the street, but after three years, the rent just got way too high. She found a new spot and is now celebrating her grand re-opening. Other business owners are too.

“We’re excited for them. I think one of the things that these shutdowns for the last few months hopefully made us realize is that for our economy to be healthy. We need large and small businesses to be healthy,” says Daniel First, who is the co-owner of Integrity Vending.

With the city’s support, she feels she can accomplish whatever she sets her mind to.

“With the community, with me and my know how, and with God’s backing we can do anything.”