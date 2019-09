SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It might be the tailgate of the year. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will kick off the season with Thursday night football, and you can catch the game at Route 66 Drive-In on the big screen.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and kickoff is after 7:00. Admission is $20 per car. Grills and tailgating are allowed.