Bears reportedly sign former Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Jordan Lucas #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bears continue to add more depth at the safety position. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed former Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas to a one-year, $1M deal.

Over the past two seasons, the 24-year-old appeared in 30 games for Kansas City, starting in four of them. Lucas finished with 32 tackles in 2018. He recorded seven tackles this past season. The former Penn State player was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Lucas was traded to the Chiefs for a seventh round pick in 2018.