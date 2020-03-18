Bears reportedly deal with Jaguars for quarterback Nick Foles

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — A former Super Bowl MVP could well be pushing Mitchell Trubisky for the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback job next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) is reporting that the Bears have worked out a trade with Jacksonville for Nick Foles.

Schefter reports that the Bears will give up a conditional fourth round draft pick in the trade. That’s the pick the Bears received as compensation for the loss of free agent safety Anthony mos last year.

Two seasons ago Foles helped the Eagles defeat the Bears in a Wild Card Round playoff game at Soldier Field (the infamous ‘Double-Doink’ game).

During the 2017 season he replaced an injured Carson Went, and he lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LII and a win over the New England Patriots. Foles was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Last season at Jacksonville after signing a four-year $88 million dollar contract, Foles suffered a broken left clavicle in the Jaguars’ opening game and Gardiner Minshew took over as quarterback. Foles played in only four games with four starts after returning from his injury. He completed 77 of 117 passes for 736 yards witih three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Foles’ best season was in 2013 with the Eagles when he made ten starts, and he threw 27 touchdown passese with only two interceptions. That same season he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw seven touchdown passes in a game, and he became the first quarterback to post a perfect passer rating.

Foles is 31 years old.