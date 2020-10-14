Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo in quarantine

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo will quarantine at least through Sunday’s game at Carolina after coming in contact with someone away from the team who tested positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday Castillo has not tested positive for the coronavirus. The person he came in contact with tested positive Tuesday.

Castillo was not with the team Wednesday. He will continue to coach through Zoom this week, but will not travel to the game.

“Juan had a close contact away from the facility test positive yesterday, so he’s considered high-risk,” Nagy said. “And we’re just trying to be overly cautious to quarantine him through Sunday through the guidance of the NFL and our medical experts.”

Offensive lineman Badara Traore was moved from the practice squad to the COVID-19 list Saturday after testing positive for the virus. But Nagy said Castillo’s situation was “completely unrelated.”

The Bears last played Thursday night, so Halas Hall was closed over the weekend. Traore was not on the sideline for the Bears’ victory over Tampa Bay at Soldier Field.

Chicago placed left guard James Daniels on injured reserve as expected Wednesday because of a pectoral injury. Nagy does not expect him to play again this season.