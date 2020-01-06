Bears hire Juan Castillo as offensive line coach

PHILADELPHIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Offensive line coach Juan Castillo watches his linemen work out pre-game warmups before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 21, 2008 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Juan Castillo is officially the Bears’ new offensive line coach, the team announced on Sunday. The move comes after Chicago fired four of their offensive coaches last week, including Offensive Line Coach Harry Hiestand.

Castillo worked for the Eagles, Ravens and Bills throughout his 24 years of coaching in the NFL. He worked with Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy during their time in Philly from 2008-2012. Castillo most recently worked for the Bills as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator.