Beardstown fire chief released from hospital

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Beardstown Fire Chief Brian Becker is out of the hospital after being hurt in an apartment fire.

He and two other firefighters are now resting at home. Three firefighters and a resident of the building were sent to the hospital after the blaze on May 16.

Crews responded before 9 p.m. to a large fire near Fourth and Bay streets and found heavy smoke coming from inside. Firefighters worked through the night to bring the fire under control.

There’s no word yet on what caused it.