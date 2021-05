BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said Beardstown Fire Chief Brian Becker was one of three firefighters taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building this weekend. One of the residents was also hurt and transported for treatment.

Beardstown Fire officials said Becker is still in the hospital, as of Monday. Both Chief Becker and another one of the firefighters as well as the resident are still in the hospital.