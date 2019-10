UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) -- A group on the U of I's campus made a list of demands for the university. If they weren't met, they said they would demand the resignation of Chancellor Robert Jones.

This relates back to stories we brought you earlier this week about anti-Semitism on campus. Four swastikas were found within two weeks. The Chancellor also sent out an apology after concerns about anti-Semitic content in a housing meeting.