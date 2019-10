URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Champaign County Board had its first of several discussions on consolidating the county's jails Thursday evening. They're looking to combine the two sites: one in downtown Urbana and the satellite jail on Lierman Avenue.

Members of the Champaign County Facilities Committee agreed earlier this month keeping both locations operational is too expensive. But people during public comment Thursday night spoke against the idea of building a new jail. They said the money would be better spent on keeping people out of jail.