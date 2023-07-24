URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week is all about heat and what people should do to avoid it. Doctors are telling how to be prepared and how to avoid being a victim of a heatwave heading to Central Illinois.

If people only chug water because of the heat, they should expect to sweat out most of what they drink. Electrolytes, the timing of drinking, and the amount of time spent outside all play a role in staying safe under the sun.

Holly Cook, Director of Carle’s Emergency Department, is asking for people to be prepared all week long. She said that as the heat rises, so should water intake. But that doesn’t mean start when people feel it.

“Don’t wait to be thirsty to take that drink of water,” Cook said. “Make sure they’re drinking it, even if they aren’t feeling thirsty.”

Staying ahead of the heat is what solar company owner John Trefzger is used to.

“It gets so hot on there,” Trefzger said about roofs. “If you’re not wearing jeans, it’ll burn your knees if you’re kneeling on them.”

He said it was only last week when he had to make changes because of increasing temperatures.

“It got to the point where I just told them, I was like, ‘Look guys, like, we’re leaving,” Trefzger said. “‘We’re getting off this roof right now. Like, it’s way too hot. It’s too hot for me. It’s too hot for you.'”

They try to beat the heat by starting their workday early and keeping water stocked but Cook said water simply isn’t enough.

“So focusing mostly on water, but fruits and vegetables are a really great alternative to make sure you’re also getting some of those vitamins and minerals that you could also be depleting,” Cook said.

If people think this is too much, Cook urges them to think again. She said Carle sees people come in from heat exhaustion on a regular basis.

Cook said following these orders could stop people from being on the list and having that exhaustion progress to something worse.

“You’re not going to have normal mental status,” Cook said. “You could even be unresponsive if it gets serious enough, which is why it’s important to take those steps to prevent it from getting to heatstroke.”

Some of the signs to watch out for this week are dizziness, headaches or weakness. Cook said if it goes further and someone is no longer sweating, that can be a sign of a heat stroke.