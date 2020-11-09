‘Be Kind’ Fundraiser for Andrew Bryant Day Scholarship

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Funds are currently being raised for a scholarship that honors the memory of a boy who had a great impact on his community.

November 9 was designated as Andrew Bryant Day in Monticello. Bryant was born with Duchene Muscular Dystrophy. He passed away in 2011. This year, he would have been 24.

Now, Monticello High School honors students who have a positive impact on their community, has leadership skills and demonstrates kindness towards everyone. A senior matching those qualities is chosen to receive the Andrew Bryant Day Scholarship.

This photo shows a screenshot of a piece of clothing available through the “Andrew Bryant Day – ‘Be Kind’ Fundraiser.”

The scholarship started in 2019. At this time, money is being raised to go towards that scholarship. They are raising the money through the “Andrew Bryant Day – ‘Be Kind’ Fundraiser.” They have several clothing items for sale featuring the words “Be Kind,” which officials said was Bryant’s favorite phrase.

